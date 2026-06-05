A call for behavioural change has been made in the ongoing fight against illegal dumping in Barbados.

The appeal came from Principal Environmental Officer at the Randall Phillips Polyclinic, Trevor Taylor, at the conclusion of today’s environmental tour of the Chancery Lane Swamp and Wetlands.

The tour was conducted as part of activities leading up to World Environment Day, which will be observed tomorrow.

Mr Taylor said addressing illegal dumping requires not only stricter enforcement, but also a fundamental shift in public attitudes and behaviours towards waste disposal.

Signs are to be erected in the area, and he is urging communities and stakeholders to take collective responsibility for protecting Barbados’ natural resources.

Supervisor of the Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Kerry Catlin, said the Chancery Lane Swamp and Wetlands serve as a powerful example of how delicate ecosystems are being placed at risk by irresponsible dumping practices, despite previous clean-up efforts by health officials.