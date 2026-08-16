Tyrese Leroy Farrell, who was the subject of an “Escaped Prisoner” bulletin issued yesterday, is now in police custody.

The 24-year-old turned himself in to police today and is currently assisting with investigations.

Farrell, whose alias is “Twin”, escaped lawful custody from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at around 11:25 p.m. on Friday, August 14th.

The Barbados Police Service has thanked members of the public and the media for their assistance.

The Service is also reminding the public that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons.

Anyone caught committing such an offence may be prosecuted.