Escapee back in police custody
Tyrese Leroy Farrell, who was the subject of an “Escaped Prisoner” bulletin issued yesterday, is now in police custody.
The 24-year-old turned himself in to police today and is currently assisting with investigations.
Farrell, whose alias is “Twin”, escaped lawful custody from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at around 11:25 p.m. on Friday, August 14th.
The Barbados Police Service has thanked members of the public and the media for their assistance.
The Service is also reminding the public that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons.
Anyone caught committing such an offence may be prosecuted.