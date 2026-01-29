Democratic Labour Party candidate for St Philip West Dr. David Estwick, is tonight responding to a call from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to apologise to the women of Barbados.

Ms Mottley has accused Dr Estwick of making derogatory comments about women at a political meeting in Independence Square, the City, over the weekend.

However, Dr. Estwick is adamant that what he said was not insulting to women and has been taken out of context.