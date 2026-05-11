EU delegation in Barbados to become regional hub

From September, the European Union Delegation to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States will become a regional hub for the management of EU partnerships across the entire Caribbean.

This was revealed by EU Ambassador to Barbados and Ambassador-Designate to the Eastern Caribbean, Her Excellency Fiona Ramsey, at the annual Europe Day reception at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society.

She says this will result in changes to the operations at the EU’s office here in Barbados.

Ms Ramsey gave insight into the development.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of an EU office in Barbados.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senior Minister Kerrie Symmonds, says Barbados has a bright future as it relates to collaboration with the European Union and its member states.