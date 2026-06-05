The local business community is set to benefit from the European Union-LAC Digital Accelerator.

The EU-funded accelerator is a multi-sided platform that connects business opportunities between large corporations, start-ups and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting partnerships through to the investment-ready stage and providing specific benefits for each participant.

The Caribbean Export Development Agency, which is rolling out the European Union-LAC Digital Accelerator across the region, is currently connecting digital stakeholders through in-person workshops and virtual programming while helping Caribbean participants engage more effectively with the initiative.

A Digital Connectors Southern Caribbean Workshop was held today at Hotel Indigo in Hastings, Christ Church.

Deputy Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Leo Naut, says the accelerator has been gaining momentum across the region.

Mr Naut noted that both start-ups and large corporations have faced challenges in embracing some aspects of the programme.