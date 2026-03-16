Extra-curricular activities to become part of school curriculum

Minister of Educational Transformation, Chad Blackman, says changes are coming to the culture of secondary schools across Barbados beginning in September.

Speaking this morning at Power in the Blood Ministries, Mr Blackman said what were once extra-curricular activities will become part of students’ core curriculum.

He believes the move will help teach responsibility while also developing young people prepared to serve their communities and contribute to the country’s future.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, says stronger support from communities and organisations such as the church can help influence the next generation.

Senator Archer says if institutions like the church continue to command respect and actively engage young people, it could help bring about positive change in society.