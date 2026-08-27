Ten organisations have become the inaugural recipients of Government’s Faith-Based Organisations Special Grant Fund.

Among them are the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown, the Methodist Church of Barbados and the East Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

The $5 million grant facility is intended to support projects aimed at improving the lives of the island’s young people.

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, says 26 proposals were initially received, from which the ten successful organisations were selected.

He says the organisations were chosen through a rigorous process which assessed their ability to effectively implement their projects and the potential impact of their initiatives.

Minister Jordan was speaking at a presentation ceremony held at One Barbados Place in Warrens, St Michael.

He adds that six other organisations have strong ideas but require support to further develop their proposals. His ministry, he says, will provide the necessary assistance to help them access future funding.

Minister Jordan also stresses that an all-of-society approach is needed to empower young people and help them overcome the challenges they face.