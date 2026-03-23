Family mourns victim in fatal accident

Friends and family of the latest road fatality, Keimar Collymore, are still in disbelief over his untimely death.

The 35-year-old resident of Bath Land, St John, died yesterday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole along Thicketts, St Philip.

The accident occurred around 3:10 p.m., and he died at the scene.

CBC cameraman Anderson Arthur visited Collymore’s community, where residents spoke highly of him.

Lawrence Collymore, the father of the deceased, told CBC he is very proud of his son, with whom he shared deep conversations.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact District “C” Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8201.