Fatal collision claims two lives

The Barbados Police Service is conducting investigations into a fatal collision which occurred around 2:45 p.m. today, Sunday, January 4, 2026 along Carrington Road, St. Philip involving two motor cars.

Police note in a press release that “preliminary investigations have revealed that the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they were involved in a collision. Two persons who were travelling in one of the vehicles succumbed to injuries at the scene, two other occupants of that car were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance to seek medical attention. The driver of the other vehicle has sought private medical attention.

“Investigations are continuing into the collision. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the District C Police Station at 416-8200.”