The President of the Black Knight Bikers is urging motorcyclists to slow down and ride responsibly, following a series of recent bike accidents.

Fabian Reeves issued the call following an accident on Wednesday night, which claimed the life of a biker who Reeves said was a friend.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a collision along the ABC Highway at the Lowlands, Christ Church junction, which involved the cyclist and a car which burst into flames.

Reeves says while riding is a passion, safety must always come first.

Reeves is also encouraging motorists to remain alert and to share the road responsibly with motorcyclists.