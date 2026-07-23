Final preparations are being put in place for Grand Kadooment 2026.

That’s according to Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture, Senator Shane Archer.

Mr Archer told CBC News that planning for Grand Kadooment, scheduled for August 3, is progressing well.

He also says officials from the National Cultural Foundation have been meeting with band leaders to ensure they are satisfied with arrangements for the island’s biggest Crop Over event, when thousands of costumed revellers will take to the streets.