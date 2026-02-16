Final preparations underway for Swearing-In Ceremony

Final preparations are under way for tomorrow’s swearing-in of Members of Parliament and the new Cabinet.

When CBC News visited CARIFESTA House today, crews were busy putting the final touches in place ahead of the 10 a.m. ceremony.

MPs and Ministers will take their oaths before the Jeffrey Bostic, President of Barbados.

Mia Mottley and Wilfred Abrahams were sworn in on the morning after the 11 February General Election.

Ahead of the ceremony, political scientist Devaron Bruce told CBC News he expects a larger Cabinet this term, with some Ministers elevated.

He pointed to Kirk Humphrey, who previously served as Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy and Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, as one who performed well and could see advancement.

Mr Bruce also suggested that St Thomas MP and attorney-at-law Gregory Nicholls could be headed to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He added that new MPs Tyra Trotman and Ryan Brathwaite may be appointed junior Ministers, and said there is a possibility that some portfolios will be adjusted.