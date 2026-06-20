Former Party Monarch champions Michael “Mikey” Mercer and Mr. Blood will be the only two artistes to contest the finals of both segments of the Banks Party Monarch, powered by Hitz 106.7 FM.

According to the National Cultural Foundation, Mikey will perform Like a Bajan in the Power Soca category and Real Feters in the Sweet Soca category.

Meanwhile, reigning Calypso Monarch Mr. Blood will perform Include Me in the Power Soca category and Crop Over Forever in the Sweet Soca category.

Other finalists in the Power Soca category are Lil Rick, Nikita, Roof Deck Symphony, Shanta Prince, Shaquille and Walkes.

In the Sweet Soca category, the finalists are Aza, Khiomal, Ross, Saddis, Skung Yung, and Sugahrhe & Freshie.

The eight finalists were announced at the Daphne Hackett Theatre.

The Party Monarch competition, which returns this year after a hiatus, will be staged at the National Botanical Gardens on July 12.