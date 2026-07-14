The importance of reading extends beyond being a basic skill; it is also a significant economic issue.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn made the observation during his address at the opening ceremony of the Babbs Reading Clinic at the Barbados Community College on Monday.

Minister Straughn said reading is fundamental not only for personal development but also for economic participation.

He noted that the ability to read and comprehend information is essential.

The Finance Minister said that without these skills, individuals risk missing out on vital aspects of their lives, from educational and employment opportunities to managing everyday tasks and making informed decisions.

He stressed that literacy empowers people to participate fully in society and the economy, underscoring the broader impact that reading proficiency has on national development and individual well-being.