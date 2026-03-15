Budget Day in Barbados is tomorrow.

And the man who will deliver it, Minister of Finance, Ryan Straughn, says Barbadians have nothing to worry about.

He told CBC News the budget will be very much people-centred, with measures aimed at helping citizens navigate rapidly evolving external economic shocks.

Minister Straughn says Government is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, which have contributed to sharp increases in global crude oil prices, and the recent announcement by Barbados Light & Power Company Limited that electricity bills are expected to rise this month.