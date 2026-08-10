Three businesses have been affected after a fire broke out at an establishment in Eagle Hall on Sunday afternoon.

CBC understands members of the community sprang into action to assist in containing the blaze.

Station Officer Damian Bayne says the Barbados Fire Service Dispatch Unit received the call about the fire at around 3:46 p.m.

A total of 10 officers responded, along with two water tenders from the Bridgetown Port Fire Station and the Bridgetown Fire Station.