The Barbados Fire Service is raising the alarm over a significant increase in fires across the island.

Leading Fire Officer Roderick Trotman says the latest statistics point to a noticeable surge across multiple fire categories.

He shared the figures for fires recorded between 1 January and 8 November during today’s edition of Q100.7 FM’s Let’s Talk About It radio programme.

Meanwhile, Fire Officer David Scantlebury is advising Barbadians against charging vehicles in garages attached to their homes.