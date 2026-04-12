Officers of the Barbados Fire Service were pressed into action Sunday afternoon to bring a house fire at Church Village, St Philip under control.

Divisional Officer in charge of the Central Division, Tremelle Perch, says Station Officer Roger Bourne and nine firefighters from the St John and Bridgetown fire stations responded to the blaze under his command.

He said the fire was contained to the roof of the unoccupied wall structure.

Divisional Officer Perch also thanked the officers for their efforts in extinguishing the blaze.

Investigations are ongoing.