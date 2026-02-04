First ballots cast in 2026 General Election

The first ballots in the 2026 General Election have been cast.

Election workers, along with members of the armed and protective services, were first to the polls today, making their choice for the next government ahead of the wider electorate.

Early voters began arriving at polling stations across all 30 constituencies from as early as 6:30 this morning, ahead of the official 7 a.m. opening.

They chose from among 93 candidates representing seven political parties, along with a handful of independent candidates, all vying for the 30 seats in Parliament.

The polls closed at 5 p.m.