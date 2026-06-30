Fisherfolk give back as festival concludes

The smell of freshly fried fish filled the air at the Berinda Cox Fish Market in Oistins Monday as fisherfolk wrapped up this year’s Fisherfolk Festival by giving back to the very community that has supported them throughout the year.

Residents and visitors were treated to free meals while enjoying the festive atmosphere that celebrated Barbados’ fishing heritage and the people behind the industry.

Antonia Sargeant-Roe is a vendor at the fish market.

Kemar Harris, President of the Fisheries Advisory Committee, says this year’s celebration carried a note of reflection following the recent passing of Chief Fisheries Officer Dr Shelly-Ann Cox, who was committed to strengthening ties between fisherfolk and the wider community.