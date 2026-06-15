Fisherfolk hopeful outstanding issues will be addressed

Fisherfolk in the Tent Bay community are hopeful that negotiations which were under way before the untimely passing of Chief Fisheries Officer Dr Shelly-Ann Cox will be honoured.

Fisherman Jefferson Firebrace, speaking on behalf of the fisherfolk, said Dr Cox took their concerns to every level, and that the last meeting she chaired with them included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw.

He noted that discussions were ongoing regarding the reinstallation of a slipway for fisherfolk, maintenance of the St Joseph Fish Market, and improved lighting.