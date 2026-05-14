Fisheries industry stakeholders discuss key concerns

Boat owners, vendors and industry associations gathered yesterday at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex for frank discussions on the issues affecting Barbados’ fisheries industry.

Among the major concerns raised were the maintenance of fish markets, security, and ongoing problems with the ice supply at the Bridgetown complex.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw, confirmed there will be training programmes and continued development of fish markets across the island so that everyone understands the role they must play.

She also addressed one of the longstanding issues affecting fisherfolk — the state of the ice machines at the facility.