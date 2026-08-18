Once again, the “Fishers of Men Charity” is stepping in to assist scores of families with their back-to-school preparations.

Founder Sharon Bellamy-Thompson says more than 100 children will benefit from back-to-school donations this year.

She was speaking to the media at Abed’s on Swan Street, where parents and children were shopping for supplies, thanks to contributions made through the charity.

Bellamy-Thompson says she has been assisting families with their back-to-school preparations for the past 10 years and thanked all the sponsors who made the initiative possible.

Managing Director of Abed’s, Eddy Abed, says he has great respect for Bellamy-Thompson for the significant sacrifice she makes to ensure the annual drive takes place.