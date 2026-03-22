Flyover plans and national traffic consultations announced

Plans for a flyover at Hothersal Turning, St Michael, have been confirmed, as the Government moves to revive a project abandoned more than a decade ago.

Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister, Kirk Humphrey, says another flyover at the Bussa Roundabout is also under consideration. The Government has received costings for six locations in total.

Mr Humphrey shared the update with CBC News today, ahead of his Ministry’s first public consultation on traffic, set for tomorrow.

He says the plan to ease congestion includes flyovers at key junctions, road widening, and the rollout of traffic inspectors under the new Barbados Mass Transit Authority.

Barbadians frustrated with traffic will have a chance to offer suggestions at a series of national consultations.

The first will be held at Deighton Griffith Secondary School tomorrow, March 23rd. This will be followed by sessions at Princess Margaret Secondary School on Wednesday, March 25th; The St Michael School on Monday, March 30th; and Alexandra School on Wednesday, April 1st.

All sessions begin at 6:30 p.m.

Minister Humphrey says the national conversation goes beyond fixing potholes; it is about rethinking how traffic moves across the island.