FOD urges Barbadians to vote for strong opposition

Meanwhile, political leader of the Friends of Democracy, Karina Goodridge, is reminding Barbadians of the need to vote for a strong opposition.

She says her party remains committed to its objective of keeping the Government in check.

Ms Goodridge says Barbados needs balance, with a strong opposition voice in Parliament to speak out on matters affecting Barbadians and to monitor state affairs.

She adds that the Friends of Democracy is equipped with a manifesto, is ready to hold the Government accountable, and to ensure there is no dictatorship.