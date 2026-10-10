Food and Rum Festival opens hospitality career paths for youth

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Senator Ryan Forde, believes the Barbados Food and Rum Festival can provide a positive pathway for young people interested in pursuing careers in the hospitality sector.

He was speaking today at the launch of this year’s Barbados Food and Rum Festival at the Stade’s Visitor Centre.

Senator Forde says food and drink are deeply rooted in Barbadian culture, and he is encouraging young people to continue exposing themselves to the culinary sector while looking beyond the festival to explore opportunities in business development and exportation.

Senator Forde also says the festival has become an important fixture on the country’s tourism calendar.

He is of the view that continued collaboration and professional development will help strengthen the industry and create further opportunities for those looking to build careers in hospitality.