Food security to take top priority at Agrofest 2026

Food security in Barbados and across the region will take centre stage at this year’s Agrofest.

That’s according to President of the Barbados Agricultural Society, Henderson Williams, as preparations ramp up for the annual showcase.

This year’s theme, ‘Innovation: Driving Profitable, Sustainable Agriculture,’ highlights a renewed push to modernise farming while strengthening local food production.

Mr Williams reflected on the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that small farmers and the agricultural sector in general stepped up.

Now, he says, it’s time to build on that momentum, with food security remaining a top priority.