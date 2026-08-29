Former Berger Paints employees to receive outstanding payments
Former employees of Berger Paints Barbados Ltd. will receive all outstanding payments owed to them by September 11.
General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore, made the announcement while addressing the union’s 84th Annual Delegates Conference at Solidarity House on Saturday.
Ms Moore acknowledged the emotions surrounding the delay and said she understood the challenges faced by the former employees.
Trevor Thorpe has that story and more.