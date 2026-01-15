Former calypso monarch Aziza Clarke found not guilty of ‘assisting an offender’

Former calypso monarch, Aziza Clarke, no longer has an “assisting an offender” charge hanging over her head.

This came after her attorneys, King’s Counsel Michael Lashley and attorney Sade Harris, made a successful no-case submission in the No. 5 Supreme Court.

The Bonnetts, Brittons Hill, St Michael resident had been accused of knowing or believing that Hakeem Stuart had committed murder or another arrestable offence, and assisting him by transporting him from Briar Hall to Graeme Hall, Christ Church — an act intended to impede his lawful apprehension on March 21, 2019.

Ruling that the elements of knowledge and belief had not been proven, Justice Pamela Beckles instructed the jury to return a not guilty verdict.