Fortress Fund Managers’ suite of fixed-income and equity funds remains well-positioned to deliver “stronger returns” for its investors.

Portfolio Manager Jabari Banfield, in describing the assessment, says higher interest rates mean lower asset values for both equities and fixed-income investments.

This is despite headwinds caused by an increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve in September 2026, resulting in mixed performance for Fortress’ funds in the third quarter and predominantly higher gains over the same period last year.

The portfolio manager says that while these higher rates had created a more challenging backdrop, they had not altered the quality of the companies in which Fortress invested or its long-term investment discipline.