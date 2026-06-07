A local non-profit organisation has welcomed the Government’s recent passage of anti-gang legislation aimed at tackling crime and violence.

Founder of the Tyrese Caesar Foundation, Jacqueline Caesar, says she is pleased that legislation is being considered as one of the measures to help curb gun violence on the island.

Speaking during the foundation’s annual 5K Walk and Run, Ms Caesar noted that while stronger laws can play an important role in addressing the issue, they should form part of a broader approach.

She says additional strategies should also be explored to tackle the root causes of violence and create safer communities.

Ms Caesar also revealed that the foundation has launched an initiative aimed at supporting young people who have lost parents as a result of gun violence.

She says the programme is intended to provide assistance and encouragement to affected youth, helping them navigate the challenges that often follow such tragic circumstances.