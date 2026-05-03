Four men remanded after major drug and firearm bust

The Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged four men in connection with a major drug and firearm seizure.

Charged are 23-year-old Kyle Xavier Bailey of Claybury, St John; 34-year-old Jamal Tyrone Agard of Philips Road, Cleavers Hill, St Joseph; 26-year-old Marlon Dale Romario Reid of Claybury, St John; and 23-year-old Dashon Kobi Inniss of Branchbury, St Joseph.

The offences, allegedly committed on April 25, 2026, include joint charges of possession of cannabis, intent to supply cannabis, trafficking cannabis, possession of three firearms, and possession of 12 rounds of ammunition.

Marlon Reid also faces additional charges of possession of a firearm and possession of 17 rounds of ammunition.

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 499.15 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of BDS$3,494,050.

Bailey, Agard, Reid and Inniss appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

They were not required to plead to the indictable offences and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

The matters have been transferred to the District ‘F’/Belleplaine Court for Monday, May 18, 2026.