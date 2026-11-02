Free mammograms made available to uninsured women

Uninsured women in Barbados are being given the opportunity to access free mammograms through a corporate donation from ANSA McAL (Barbados) Limited to Cancer Support Services.

The financial contribution will go towards the Dawn Gayapersad Kindness Advances Others Fund, which enables Cancer Support Services to provide the screening service free of charge.

ANSA McAL’s Marketing and External Affairs Manager, Tawania Hinds-Elcock, explains more about the initiative.

The fund’s founder and retired clinical researcher, Dr Dawn Gayapersad, says it is particularly important for uninsured women to access mammograms, which play a vital role in the early detection of breast cancer.