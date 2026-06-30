Friends of Democracy congratulates incoming Police Commissioner
The Friends of Democracy political party is extending congratulations to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce as she prepares to officially assume the post of Commissioner of Police on July 3.
Noting the historic nature of Boyce becoming the first woman to be elevated to the post, President and Leader of the Friends of Democracy, Karina Goodridge, says the party has confidence in Boyce’s commitment to reducing crime and keeping Barbados safe.