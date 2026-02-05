Friends of Democracy opens branch office in St. James

Three candidates from the Friends of Democracy political party have opened a branch house at Thorpes Main Road, St. James.

Candidate for St James Central, Kerry Thomas, St. James North, Steffanie Williams, and St. James South, Matthew Thorne, officially opened the St. James branch office, where they will meet and greet constituents and conduct other party business.

During this morning’s opening, Williams said the office would give constituents from the three constituencies easy access to the candidates.

Meanwhile, Thorne, who is a pastor, said he will be utilising the space to counsel and mentor constituents who require such assistance.

And Thomas said he is also pleased with the new space, noting that his canvassing efforts throughout St. James Central have been going well.