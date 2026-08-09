The recent closure of Two Sons Funeral Home is being seen as an eye-opener for the funeral service industry.

Experienced funeral director and Managing Director of Downes and Wilson Funeral Home, James Wilson, describes the closure as a development that has introduced a sense of caution within the sector.

The development follows a multi-ministry crackdown that led to the temporary closure of Two Sons Funeral Home, located at Bush Hall, St Michael.

He says the closure has raised concerns among funeral service providers, prompting them to reassess their operations and compliance with regulatory standards.

Another key player in the industry, Director of Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home, Ken Jones, says the incident highlights the importance of maintaining strict adherence to legal and health regulations.

Director of St Hill and Sons Funeral Home, Nicholas St Hill, says the situation has also sparked a broader conversation about the need for ongoing oversight and improvement within the industry.

He says this is necessary to ensure funeral homes provide safe, respectful and compliant services to grieving families.

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