The Grantley Adams International Airport is poised for significant expansion as air travel continues to rise.

According to Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Michael West Central, Ian Gooding-Edge-Hill, the airport is quickly reaching its capacity and can no longer adequately accommodate the growing number of flights.

Speaking to attendees in Oistins last night at the BLP’s candidate presentation, he emphasised that the time has come to create additional space to meet increasing demands.