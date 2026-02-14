Girl Guides celebrate 107 years in Barbados with national rally
Seven hundred girls from across Barbados gathered today in a powerful display of unity, leadership and friendship, as the local Girl Guides movement continues its push to expand into every primary and secondary school on the island.
The organisation, which is celebrating 107 years in Barbados, marks the milestone alongside global celebrations commemorating 100 years under the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.
Our Deanzer Roberts has more.