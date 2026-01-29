President of the Friends of Democracy Party, Karina Goodridge, has weighed in on concerns surrounding the voters’ list, calling on the current administration to ensure all systems are in order ahead of the election.

Speaking at a spot meeting in Clevedale, Black Rock, Goodridge said transparency in the electoral process is vital to maintaining public trust.

She stressed that the voters’ list must be accurate and up to date, warning that any irregularities could undermine confidence in the democratic system.

Goodridge also emphasised that the right to vote is fundamental, and that authorities have a duty to ensure every eligible citizen can exercise that right freely and fairly.