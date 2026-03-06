Government advances plan for legal vending zones across Barbados

Government’s aggressive rollout of designated legal vending zones across the island is beginning to take shape, as authorities move to replace unregulated roadside vending.

Minister of Energy, Business Development and Consumer Affairs, and Senior Minister, Kerrie Symmonds, has written to Members of Parliament asking them to identify locations in their constituencies where they would like to see the vending zones established.

He says the spaces will be designed to properly support vendors, featuring bathroom facilities, modern amenities, Wi-Fi connectivity and adequate lighting.

Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Anderson Cumberbatch, also encouraged new MPs to submit proposals for vending zones within their constituencies.

He says preliminary work has already been done to establish vending facilities across the island’s 30 constituencies, with at least 14 locations already confirmed.