Government cracking down on property owners who do not maintain their lots

The Government has started serving notice to property owners who do not maintain their lots as required by law.

That is according to Minister of Environment and National Beautification Adrian Forde, who says authorities are cracking down on people who do not comply with the Health Services Act.

Minister Forde says Barbadians must play their part as good stewards by ensuring unused and overgrown properties are kept clean.

And he is warning property owners who have received notices to take immediate action to get their properties in order.