Government defends approach to cost-of-living crisis

With global conflicts, rising energy prices and international trade tensions putting pressure on small economies, the Barbados Government is defending its approach to protecting households from the worst of the cost-of-living crisis.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Christopher Sinckler says there are limits to how much the Government can absorb, while Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley maintains that her administration is determined to protect Barbadians without abandoning its development priorities.