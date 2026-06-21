Government is one step closer to creating a safety net for credit union members.

The Mia Amor Mottley-led administration is set to officially lay the Deposit Insurance Bill in the House of Assembly this week.

Once passed, the legislation will protect credit union members in the event of an institutional failure.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement at the official opening of the Caribbean Confederation of Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) Annual International Convention at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle, last evening.

She delivered her message via a video recording.

Anesta Henry has that story.