The Government is continuing to provide and expand user-friendly public transport for people with disabilities.

The assurance comes from Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister coordinating Infrastructure, Kirk Humphrey.

He says the growing fleet of electric buses is a major initiative that offers important accessibility and environmental benefits for passengers with disabilities.

Minister Humphrey was speaking at the Government’s Ideas Forum at Christ Church Foundation School yesterday evening.

He also noted that the Pearly Barbados app enables people with certain disabilities to track the location of the buses.