Government explores smart city hypervisor for urban management

Government is exploring the possibility of rolling out an urban hypervisor platform in Barbados.

Also known as a smart city hypervisor, the system is a centralised software platform that collects, normalises and displays data from multiple independent city management systems.

It stores data on traffic, energy grids, public transport and surveillance.

Senior Minister coordinating Infrastructure and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, says he has just returned from Brazil, where such a system is being used effectively.

He was addressing the opening of the Barbados Annual Construction and Design Conference.