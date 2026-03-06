Government extends deadline for battery storage tender

Government is giving potential investors extra time to submit proposals for the 60-megawatt, 240-megawatt-hour battery storage tender, a key part of the island’s push toward 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

The move comes after private sector providers asked for more time to finalise their bids for the Battery Energy Storage Systems project.

The original tender was launched in November 2025, and the closing date was today, March 6.

But Minister of Energy, Business Development and Consumer Affairs, Kerrie Symmonds, says investors will get almost two more months to submit their plans.

Minister Symmonds also says that once the procurement starts, there will be a minimum of two entities providing battery storage.