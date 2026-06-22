Government intensifies fight against NCDs

The cost of treating non-communicable diseases now ranges from $325 million to $825 million annually, as health officials continue to see rising rates of these illnesses across the island.

This was revealed today as Government advanced its fight against NCDs through discussions with the local food industry and other stakeholders to explore ways of providing healthier options for Barbadians.

Senior Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Kimberley Phillips, explained that illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension are affecting the island at rates above the global average.

She was speaking during an engagement with the food industry on healthier food environments at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael, said the discussions were aimed at ensuring products are more nutritious and reducing the use of harmful ingredients in food. He noted that this is crucial to reducing Government expenditure on illness, allowing funds to be allocated elsewhere.