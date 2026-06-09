The revolutionary application designed to allow Barbadians to report public service issues such as potholes, water outages, waste disposal concerns and other community matters directly from their mobile devices went live today.

The app, called Pearly, allows users to submit photos, videos, written descriptions and location data.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Government invested in the app, developed by local experts, to provide a more efficient way for citizens to share and express their views on matters affecting them personally and within their communities.

She was addressing the launch at Ilaro Court.

Through the app, reports will be routed to the relevant Government agencies for follow-up and resolution.

Pearly also includes features for tracking issues and submitting emergency reports.

While encouraging Barbadians to utilise the app, Prime Minister Mottley said the country is only as strong as those who are prepared to step up and play their role as citizens.

Norma “Pearlie” Walcott, one of the main characters of local theatrical productions, joined Prime Minister Mottley on stage for the launch.