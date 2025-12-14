Government launching Social Empowerment Agency in 2026

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey says the Government will announce the launch of the Social Empowerment Agency (SEA) in the first week of next year.

The new agency is designed to support vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities.

Speaking at his annual Christmas party for children in St. Michael South on Saturday, Minister Humphrey said a lot of work has been done behind the scenes to get the agency off the ground, and it is now becoming a reality.

Minister Humphrey said he is proud that Barbados is leading the way in caring for its most vulnerable citizens.