Government moves to modernise labour laws

Government is moving to strengthen protections for workers through new legislation designed to modernise Barbados’ labour laws.

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, told Parliament the legislation replaces an outdated law dating back to 1951 and reflects Government’s commitment to protecting workers while promoting decent work.

He said the legislation addresses several long-standing concerns affecting employees.

The Minister pointed to the widely publicised case of a petrol station worker who reportedly received her final wages almost entirely in coins, describing it as unacceptable.

He said the Bill prohibits that type of behaviour.